Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
