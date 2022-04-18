Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.