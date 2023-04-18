Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.