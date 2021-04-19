Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
