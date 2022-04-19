 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

