Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance for severe storms will begin in southern Illinois this afternoon and spread to central Illinois this evening. Damaging wind and hai…
A line of strong thunderstorms moved over central Illinois Saturday evening. Heavy rain and lightning were common and wind gusts up to 60 mph …
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forec…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…