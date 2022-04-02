Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
