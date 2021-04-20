Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wintry weather that's set to hit the area on Tuesday will be different for this time of year, but not unprecedented.
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The f…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees to…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partl…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Matto…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 …