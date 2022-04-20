Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.