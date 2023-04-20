Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
