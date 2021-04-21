Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.