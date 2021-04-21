Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wintry weather that's set to hit the area on Tuesday will be different for this time of year, but not unprecedented.
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The f…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partl…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Matto…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 …
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees…