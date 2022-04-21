Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and a few storms are expected today. How long will they be sticking around though? Here's everything you need to know about the weather as you finalize your Easter Weekend plans.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Off and on showers and storms are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night across the state. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's everything you need to know.
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expec…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
For the drive home in Mattoon: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. R…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfal…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures…