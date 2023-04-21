Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
