Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

