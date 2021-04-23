Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
