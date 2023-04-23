Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning likely in central and southern Illinois with a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. See which haz…
With Thursday's cold front stalled out near us, rain will be around Friday. The chance will continue on Saturday with yet ANOTHER cold front m…
A line of strong thunderstorms moved over central Illinois Saturday evening. Heavy rain and lightning were common and wind gusts up to 60 mph …
Severe storms are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night in Illinois, but the greater threat looks to be Wednesday as a cold front works across th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…