Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.