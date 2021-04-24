Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wintry weather that's set to hit the area on Tuesday will be different for this time of year, but not unprecedented.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low a…
National Weather Service in Lincoln issues a freeze warning for Central Illinois.
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 …