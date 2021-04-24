 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

