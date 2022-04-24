Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm weather expected today and through the weekend, but it's looking very windy and eventually stormy. Find out how windy it will get and when storms are most likely in our complete weekend forecast.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Off and on showers and storms are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night across the state. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Significant warm up Thursday for central and southern Illinois with lingering rain chances
Not too much rain today, but a better chance expected Thursday night. Already warming up, but looking even warmer for Friday. Track the rain and see how warm we'll get in our updated forecast.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Showers and a few storms are expected today. How long will they be sticking around though? Here's everything you need to know about the weather as you finalize your Easter Weekend plans.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfal…