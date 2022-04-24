 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

