Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
