Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
