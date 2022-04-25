 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

