The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
