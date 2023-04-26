Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
