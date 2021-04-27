 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

