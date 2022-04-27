 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

