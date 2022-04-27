Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
