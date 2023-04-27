Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
