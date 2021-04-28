 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

