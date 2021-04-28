Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s …
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 60 degrees is t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tod…
This evening in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks like …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday.…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…