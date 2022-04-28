Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
