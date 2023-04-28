Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a warm front continuing to slowly move over us, showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain ch…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Looking like a nice one across the area Thursday, but with an area of low pressure working by us, showers are expected tonight and Friday. See…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
With Thursday's cold front stalled out near us, rain will be around Friday. The chance will continue on Saturday with yet ANOTHER cold front m…