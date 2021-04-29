Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
