 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News