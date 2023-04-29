Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
