Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.