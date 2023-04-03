The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
