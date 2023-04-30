Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.