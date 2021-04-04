Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mattoon. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
