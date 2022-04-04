 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

