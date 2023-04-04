Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
