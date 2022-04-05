 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

