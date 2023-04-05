Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 10:16 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only do heavy rain and lightning look likely, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots this afternoon and evening. Sto…
Showers and thunderstorms will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Already a small chance of severe storms late this afternoon and evening, but…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Severe storms are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night in Illinois, but the greater threat looks to be Wednesday as a cold front works across th…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…