Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

