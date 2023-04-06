Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
