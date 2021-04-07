Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.