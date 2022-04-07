Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.