Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.