Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.