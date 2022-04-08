Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.