Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.