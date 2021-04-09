Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
