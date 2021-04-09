 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News