Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
